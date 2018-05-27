VIDEO: Michigan's United Shore Professional Baseball League featured on SportsCenter Top 10

Westside Woolly Mammoths outfielder Drew Kitson leaps to grab a ball that was headed over the wall on May 26, 2018.

UTICA, Mich. - A play from a game between two United Shore Professional Baseball League teams landed a spot Saturday on SportCenter's Top 10.

Watch the play below.

Westside Woolly Mammoths outfielder Drew Kitson leaped to grab a ball that was headed over the wall after being hit by a Utica Unicorns player.

The Woolly Mammoths went on to defeat the Unicorns 4-2.

