Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin underwent knee surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

MORE: Blake Griffin thanks Detroit Pistons fans after playoffs loss

Griffin had the arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. The surgery was to address soreness he experienced during the end of the season.

He is not expected to miss offseason training or preparation for next year's season.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.