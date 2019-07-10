WNBA: 4 matchups between teams from the Eastern and Western conferences

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Forward Elena Delle Donne #11 of the Washington Mystics drives around forward Chiney Ogwumike #13 of the Los Angeles Sparks during a game at Staples Center on June 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo…

It's East vs. West and North vs. South in four games that are in action in the WNBA.

Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream Preview (tip-off 11:00 a.m. EST)

Coming off of four straight losses, the Connecticut Sun are looking to bounce back. Sitting at second in the Eastern Conference behind the Washington Mystics, the Sun need to find a way to win. With starters Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams going through a slump, the Sun are looking for all their players to show up and help them get a win.

The Atlanta Dream are coming off an impressive two point loss over the Phoenix Mercury and are looking to continue to take steps in the right direction. With a 3-10 record and sitting last in the Eastern Conference losing to the Mercury by only two was a suprise to many. With guard Brittany Skyes coming off an impressive 29 point performance, the Dream will look to Skyes to continue to perform well and help them secure a win.

You can catch the game on NBA TV, Bounce TV, NESN and NBA TV Canada.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics Preview (tip-off 11:30 p.m. EST)

The Phoenix Mercury are coming off a close win over the Atlanta Dream. The Mercury are second to last in the Western Conference standings and are 6-6. The Mercury are led by Britney Griner, who averages 19 points and is over 50 percent from the field. DeWanna Bonner adds 18 points and 7 rebounds for the Mercury. This is the first matchup between the Mercury and the Mystics.

The Washington Mystics recently lost against the Los Angeles Sparks and are looking to stay in first in the league with a win against the Mercury. The Mystics are led by All-Star forward Elena Delle Donne, who averages 15 points and 8 rebounds a game. Even though Delle Donne is the leading scorer for the Mystics, she is questionable for the game due to a nose fracture. Emma Meesseman adds 13 points and four rebounds for the Mystics and can fill in the gap for the injured Delle Donne.

Tune into the game on the WNBA's Twitter which is @WNBA.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Preview (tip-off 12:00 p.m. EST)

The Las Vegas Aces are looking for their fourth straight win, which started with a win against the Indiana Fever. With a strong win over the New York Liberty, the Aces are looking to continue their streak. Sitting at the top of the Western Conference, the Aces are counting on Kayla McBride, Liz Cambage and A'ja Wilson to perform. A'ja Wilson leads the team in scoring with 16 points per game while Liz Cambage adds 15 points per game.

The Indiana Fever are coming off of a win of their own against the Dallas Wings. The Fever are looking to keep their win streak going with Kelsey Mitchell leading the way for the Fever. Sitting at fifth in the Eastern Conference and a 6-9, record the Fever are looking to climb the standings. Erica Wheeler and Candice Dupree add a combined 24 points per game to the Fever as well for scoring help.

The action can be seen on WNBA League Pass.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky Preview (tip-off 9:00 p.m. EST)

The Minnesota Lynx are coming off a close win against the Connecticut Sun and look to continue their win streak as they face the Chicago Sky. The Lynx are led by Odyssey Sims, who averages 15 points per game and five assits. This game has some importance to center Sylvia Fowles who is a former Sky player. With an 8-6 record and sitting in second in the Western Conference the Lynx are only one game behind the Aces to claim the top spot in the conference.

Coming off an impressive win against the Dallas Wings, the Chicago Sky are looking to continue and begin a win streak after a rough start to the season. The Sky are led by Diamond DeShields who averages 14 points per game. The Sky may have some key players reuturning to the lineup. Jamierra Faulkner and Katie Lou Samuelson may be back from their injuries and can help the Sky secure a win.

CBS Sports Network and The U Too will be airing the matchup.

