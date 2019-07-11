WNBA: Recap of tight games for Dream, Aces, and Lynx while Mercury dominate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 02: Layshia Clarendon #23 of the Connecticut Sun sets up a play against the Las Vegas Aces during their game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sun defeated the Aces 80-74.…

The Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx pulled out close wins, while the Phoenix Mercury dominated the Washington Mystics.

Atlanta Dream 78, Connecticut Sun 75

The Atlanta Dream got a much-needed win over the Connecticut Sun. Tiffany Hayes lead the Dream with 18 points while Elizabeth Williams had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds. Renee Montgomery added 12 points and Alexis Betley haad 11 points. Jessica Breland Dominated the boards with a seaon high 13 rebounds. For the Sun, Courtney Williams had 13 points while Jasmine Thomas added 12 points five assists. Jonquel Jones, one of the primary scorers for the Sun, was held to seven points.

Las Vegas Aces 74, Indiana Fever 71

The Las Vegas Aces won their fourth straight after a close game against the Indiana Fever. The Aces were led by Liz Cambage, who had 16 points and six rebounds, A'ja Wilson added 12 points. Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride added 14 points as well for the Aces. For the Fever, Candice Dupree scored 13 points and rookie Teaira McCowan had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Minnesota Lynx 73, Chicago Sky 72

The Minnesota Lynx come out on top in a close win against the Chicago Sky giving them a three-game win streak. Odyssey Sims led the way for the Lynx with 16 points while veteran Sylvia Fowles added 10 points and 12 rebounds. Newcomer Asia Taylor scored a career-high 13 points for Minnesota. For the Sky, Allie Quigley scored 24 points and Diamond Deshields added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Gabby Williams scored 12 points.

Phoenix Mercury 91, Washington Mystics 68

The Phoenix Mercury got a dominant win over the Washington Mystics. Leading the way for the Mercury was Brittney Griner, who had 25 points and eight rebounds while DeWanna Bonner added 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Briann January had 18 points and six rebounds for Phoenix as well. For the Mystics, Tianna Hawkins had 24 points and seven rebounds while Ariel Atkins added 14 points.

