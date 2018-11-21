Sports

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky doubtful for Thanksgiving game against Lions

By Ken Haddad

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 11: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears carries the football in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty…

The Detroit Lions will likely be facing the backup quarterback when they square off against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving day.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky was listed as doubtful on the Wednesday injury report. ESPN reports backup QB Chase Daniel is likely to start against the Lions on Thursday.

Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Lions and Bears kickoff at Ford Field on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

