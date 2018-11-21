Bears QB Mitch Trubisky doubtful for Thanksgiving game against Lions

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 11: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears carries the football in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty…

The Detroit Lions will likely be facing the backup quarterback when they square off against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving day.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky was listed as doubtful on the Wednesday injury report. ESPN reports backup QB Chase Daniel is likely to start against the Lions on Thursday.

Mitchell Trubisky woke up sore today and with less movement in his shoulder than expected, making it likely Chase Daniel will start Thanksgiving Day vs Lions, per source. Bears could activate QB Tyler Bray today to backup Daniel, with possibility that Trubisky now will not dress. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2018

Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Lions and Bears kickoff at Ford Field on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

