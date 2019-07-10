Bedford man breaks record for most NBA 3-pointers made in one minute

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - If you heard the Guinness record for NBA 3-pointers made in one minute was recently broken, you'd probably think Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson were involved.

In reality, it was a 35-year-old man from Bedford Township who accomplished the feat.

The back of Anthony Miracola's house is basically a 10,000 square foot YMCA, highlighted by a 10-rim basketball court.

"I shoot up to 500 baskets a day," Miracola said.

It's perfect for the former all-state basketball star, who now coaches children how to shoot.

"If you had this setup, you could set a world record," Miracola said.

Setting the world record for most NBA 3-pointers in a minute has been on his radar for a few years now.

"I was always intrigued by the Guinness Book of World Records," Miracola said. "I thought I could do some of that."

In Feburary, Miracola obliterated the record of 26 by making 31 shots.

Pulling that off requires some very specific skills. Miracola gave us a look at how he does it, with a little help from Local 4's Jason Colthorp.

Miracola is going to break another record Sunday: the most NBA 3-pointers made in three minutes. He's also the current Pop-A-Shot national champion.

In fact, he has 15 to 20 Guinness records he's hoping to break in the near future.

You can watch the full story in the video posted above.

