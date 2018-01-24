Blue Jackets sign veteran forward, Michigan native Nathan Gerbe to 2-way deal

Nathan Gerbe of the Carolina Hurricanes during the NHL game against the Phoenix Coyotes at Jobing.com Arena on December 14, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Coyotes 3-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Nathan Gerbe to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 30-year-old last played in the NHL during the 2015-16 season, when he was with Carolina. He has played the last two seasons in Switzerland.

General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Wednesday that Gerbe will be placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus' AHL affiliate.

Gerbe had 58 goals and 80 assists for 138 points in 394 career NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes.

He posted four seasons of 25 or more points, including setting career highs with 16 goals and 15 assists in 64 contests with Buffalo in 2010-11.

Gerbe is from Oxford, Mich. He played for the US National Development Program in Ann Arbor before playing at Boston College.

The Blue Jackets can use the help at forward, with Cam Atkinson, Brandon Dubinsky and Sonny Milano sidelined with injuries.

