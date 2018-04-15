Both games of Detroit Tigers doubleheader vs. Yankees postponed due to weather

Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees slides into home plate next to James McCann #34 of the Detroit Tigers for a second inning inside the park home run at Comerica Park on April 13, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Both games of the Detroit Tigers' scheduled doubleheader against the New York Yankees have been postponed due to weather, the team announced Sunday.

The Tigers and Yankees were supposed to play a split doubleheader at 1:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Sunday after Saturday's game was rained out, but a winter storm barreling through Metro Detroit canceled the games.

The Yankees will return to Detroit on June 4 to play a split doubleheader at 1:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m., the Tigers announced.

