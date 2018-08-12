Boyd leads Tigers over Twins on Jack Morris Day

Matthew Boyd #48 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on August 12, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Matthew Boyd pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 Sunday on Jack Morris Day at Comerica Park.

The game started 20 minutes late because of the ceremony to retire Morris' No. 47 jersey. Morris and longtime teammate Alan Trammell were inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Boyd (7-10) won for the third time in four starts, giving up one run on two hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out three.

Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his 25th save.

Kohl Stewart (0-1) took the loss in his major league debut, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk in 4 1/3 innings. He started his career with four scoreless innings, but after he got the first out in the fifth, the next five batters reached base.

The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the second when Mitch Garver tripled over JaCoby Jones' head in center field and scored on Johnny Field's sacrifice fly.

Grayson Greiner, Victor Reyes and Jeimer Candelario hit three straight singles with one out in the fifth to tie the score. Jose Iglesias beat out an infield single, loading the bases, and Niko Goodrum walked to give the Tigers the lead and end Stewart's debut.

Victor Martinez greeted Taylor Rogers with a sacrifice fly to right, making it 3-1.

Max Kepler led off the eighth with a homer off Joe Jimenez, pulling the Twins within a run, but Ronny Rodriguez made it 4-2 with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: Jones left the game after the third inning with right hamstring tightness. He appeared to injure himself chasing down Garver's triple in the second inning.

MORRIS HONORED

Morris became the sixth Tigers player to have his number retired, Alan Trammell's No. 3 scheduled for Aug. 26. Detroit has also retired manager Sparky Anderson's No. 11 and a blank jersey for Ty Cobb.

Morris, who won World Series championships for the Tigers (1984) and Twins (1991), finished his speech by thanking both teams. "It is a great honor to have this day in the city where I spent most of my career, and in front of two teams I love. Thank you and go Tigers and Twins."

The Minnesota native will be honored by the Twins on Saturday, also before a game with the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Twins: Off on Monday before starting a two-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jake Odorizzi (4-7, 4.50) will start Tuesday's opener against Pittsburgh's Jameson Tallion (9-8, 3.83).

Tigers: Start a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox. Artie Lewicki (0-2, 4.76) will pitch for Detroit against Reynaldo Lopez (4-9, 4.30).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.