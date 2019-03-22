Bring your dog to a Detroit Tigers game: 3 'Bark at the Park' games set for 2019

The Detroit Tigers will hold three "Bark at the Park" days this season at Comerica Park.

This special event will allow Tigers fans and their dogs to enjoy a game at Comerica Park. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to the Michigan Humane Society.

"Bark at the Park" games in 2019:

May 21 vs. Miami Marlins

June 25 vs. Texas Rangers

Sep. 16 vs. Baltimore Orioles

How it works:

Each ticket package includes one dog ticket and one ticket for the dog's owner. Maximum of one dog per paid adult ticket. NO EXCEPTIONS. All dogs must wear an identification tag to the game and be accompanied by someone 18 years of age or older.

Access to the Bark At The Park party area which includes water stations, doggie "restrooms" and other amenities

Dog tickets are EXTREMELY limited. Special "Bark At The Park" event ticket is required to participate.

'Bark at the Park' packages can only be purchased online. No day-of-game sales. No exceptions. All participants must provide a copy of all up-to-date vaccinations upon check in. Required vaccines: Rabies. Entry will not be granted without this printed information.

How to get tickets

In order to purchase Bark At The Park tickets, you must first read and agree to the Release and Waiver displayed here.

