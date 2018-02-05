Bud Light to hand out free beer for Eagles fans

Fans celebrate in Center City after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl on February 4, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Bud Light is spilling the details on how Philadelphia can cash in on its promise of free beer for the city now that the Eagles have won the Super Bowl.

They're making good on a summertime deal with Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

The company tweeted that 25 bars along the parade route will be offering free Bud Light to patrons.

The deal came after Johnson said in an interview last summer that should the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he would give out beer "to everybody."

Bud Light tweeted to Johnson "Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal?"

The beer maker went on to change its catchphrase "Dilly Dilly" to "Philly Philly" celebrating the Eagles playoff run.

To the victor goeth the spoils. To the loser goeth the doormat. Today only, reply #DillyDilly #Sweepstakes for thy chance. pic.twitter.com/uEaxCx2QUt — Bud Light (@budlight) February 5, 2018

