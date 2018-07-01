By the numbers: Detroit Tigers 11-game losing streak

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 29: Jose Iglesias #1 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after striking out in the eighth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom…

DETROIT - It's been exactly two weeks since the Detroit Tigers won their last game -- a 3-1 win against the White Sox.

Since then, the Tigers have blown leads, given up walkoff home runs, scored less than two runs six times and been shut out twice.

It has been a rough stretch for the boys of summer, but what exactly has gone wrong? Here are some stats that may tell a bit of the story.

Average runs per game -- 2.4

The Tigers have scored an abysmal 2.4 runs per game during the 11-game losing streak. They scored seven runs once -- against the Athletics Tuesday -- but other than that it's been weak hitting performance after another.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire has been tweaking the lineup all season to play the right matchup and to see which guys fit well in a given spot. This may have something to do with the shortage of runs recently, but it surely can't be the main reason.

Average runs given up per game -- 5.6

Yikes.

While Tigers hitters have only scored 2.4 runs per game, Tigers pitching has given up a whopping 5.6 runs per game, including a couple walkoffs like last night's result in Toronto.

However, Tigers pitching has been pretty good over the last four games, giving up just 14 runs. After giving up 14 runs in a two-game series to Cincinnati and 26 runs to Cleveland in a three-game series last week, the starting pitching has been the strongest aspect of the team over the last several games.

But the big issue for the Tigers has always been...

Average runs given up by bullpen per game in June -- 6.56

Double yikes.

The Tigers have historically had a bad bullpen, and while it looked decent at the beginning of the season, it has been their downfall of late.

Young flamethrower Joe Jimenez (3.09 ERA in June) has been struggling lately and gave up a walkoff home run to Justin Smoak in Toronto last night. Meanwhile, Shane Greene (5.06 ERA in June) has given up about 1,000 home runs this season alone -- at least it seems that way.

Names like Drew VerHagen (12.46 ERA in June) and Johnny Barbato (18.00 ERA in June) have been called on more than they should, and something has to be done with the bullpen (we say this every year, but it never happens).

There are plenty of reasons the Tigers are on this losing streak. You can't blame all of this on the offense or pitching, but you can certainly point the finger at both areas.