Can Maple Leafs tie series with Bruins before heading back to Boston?

The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to even their opening round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Boston Bruins at 2-2 in Game 4 on Thursday night in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs avoided what would have been a devastating 0-3 series hole earlier this week by defeating the Bruins, 4-2, in Game 3. Their 2018 postseason debut at home went very well as veteran forward Patrick Marleau led the way with two goals.

Auston Matthews made his mark on the scoresheet for the first time in the series with a timely go-ahead goal in the second period.

Andersen carries heavy load in net

The question is can the Leafs fight off the Bruins offense for a second straight game to even the series? Frederik Andersen had to stand on his head (almost literally at one point) to stop 40 shots in Game 3. At the other end of the ice Tuukka Rask only made 26 saves.

Mike Babcock's Leafs will want to keep the pressure off of their goalie in Game 4. The Bruins are much too dangerous to be allowed more than 40 shots a night.

More shots the other way

Meanwhile, Rask will need to face more shots from the Leafs forwards. Toronto struggled to get pucks through to the Boston net, but when they did they capitalized.

If the Leafs can maintain speedy pressure from the neutral zone and into Bruins territory in Game 4, getting pucks to Rask's net with traffic in front will be a key.

