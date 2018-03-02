Central Michigan University basketball game against WMU postponed in wake of shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - The basketball game between Central Michigan University and Western Michigan University scheduled for Friday night was postponed after two people were killed on CMU's campus in Mount Pleasant.

Western Michigan's athletic director Kathy Beauregard posted the announcement on Twitter Friday afternoon.

WMU@CMU Basketball game postponed for tonight . The Broncos are all safely locked into their hotel until further notice. Once CMU makes any announcements we will pass it on . The Broncos will assist in any possible way to support CMU and their community . — Kathy Beauregard (@BeauregardKathy) March 2, 2018

Beauregard said the Broncos are safe in their hotel.

Tonight's game was the last game of the regular season.

Two people were shot and killed Friday morning at Campbell Hall on Central Michigan University's campus. They were identified as the suspected shooter's parents.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 19-year-old James Eric Davis, Jr.

Authorities said the shooting happened at about 8:40 a.m. The shooter was last seen running away from the scene at Campbell Hall.

The victims in the shooting were identified as 48-year-old James Eric Davis, Sr., and 47-year-old Diva Davis.

James Eric Davis, Sr. was a police officer in Bellwood, Ill.

According to authorities, the suspected shooter was hospitalized Thursday night after what may have been a bad reaction to drugs. Police said James Eric Davis, Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous.

