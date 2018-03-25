Central Michigan women's basketball falls in Sweet 16 to Oregon

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Central Michigan women's basketball team was the lone remaining Cinderella team in the NCAA women's basketball tournament, but the clock finally hit midnight for the Chippewas.

CMU lost its Sweet 16 bout with the No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks 83-69 in Spokane, Washington Saturday night.

Despite the loss, this was a historic season for the Chippewas. The Sweet 16 is the farthest they have ever been in the tournament. They also won 30 games during the 2017-18 season, which is the most in the program's history. Senior forward Tinara Moore -- who won the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year this season -- also broke the CMU single-season points record by recording her 589th point during the MAC Tournament.

"I'll tell you something, I cannot tell you enough how proud I am of our team and the way we battled," CMU Head Coach Sue Guevara told Central Michigan Life after the game. "I love this team. I couldn't be more proud of the effort they gave today and that they've given all season."

The Chippewas were down 12 points after the first quarter and 15 points at halftime. After a low-scoring first half, CMU put up 23 and 21 points, respectively, in the third and fourth quarters. However, Oregon countered the Chippewas' attack with 43 points in the second half.

Moore led the team with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Forward Reyna Frost also had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and guard Presley Hudson had 15 points and five assists.

Had the Chippewas defeated Oregon, they would have had to play No. 1 seed Notre Dame. Instead, the Ducks draw the Fighting Irish in the Elite Eight.

