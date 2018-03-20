Central Michigan women's basketball upsets Ohio State, advances to their first ever Sweet 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio. - The University of Michigan men's basketball team needed a buzzer-beater to defeat Houston in the round of 32 in the NCAA men's tournament last weekend. A women's team in the state of Michigan, however, completely blew out both their opponents over the weekend to advance to the school's first-ever Sweet 16.

11 seed Central Michigan women's basketball team defeated 3 seed Ohio State 95-78 in Columbus Monday night to move on in the women's tournament.

The potential for an upset was there all along, as OSU led by just six points after the first quarter. By halftime, CMU was up 13 points after outscoring OSU 25-6 in the second quarter.

The Chippewas stayed strong offensively throughout the remainder of the game, scoring 33 in the third and 28 in the fourth to keep the Buckeyes from making any chance at a comeback.

"We withstood the punch in the first quarter," said CMU head coach Sue Guevara told Central Michigan Life after the game. "This team will not fold. We knew what we had to do, and we went out and did it."

The Chippewas were led by junior point guard Presley Hudson, who scored 28 points and nailed all 10 of her free throws. She also had five assists and eight rebounds.

Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, senior forward Tinara Moore, put up a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two blocks and two assists in 38 minutes of action.

The Chippewas have now won 10 straight games and have lost just one time this calendar year in an 85-82 heartbreaker at Buffalo on Feb. 14. They now play 2 seed Oregon in Spokane, Washington on Saturday at 6 p.m.