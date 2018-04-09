Sports

Chicago Cubs home opener postponed due to rain

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Today's Cubs home opener at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather.

The game will be made up at 1:20 p.m. CDT tomorrow. Gates will open at approximately 11:20 a.m. CDT, and the opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at approximately 12:45 p.m. CDT.

