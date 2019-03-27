No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Virgina Tech in Sweet 16: Live updates, preview, TV guide

Zion Williamson reacts after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion on Jan. 28, 2019, in South Bend, Indiana. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

No. 1 Duke will take on a fellow ACC team in the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies in a Sweet 16 matchup.

The last time these teams met, Duke was missing freshman forward Zion Williamson and Virginia Tech was missing senior guard Justin Robinson.

Williamson returned for the ACC Tournament while Robinson was out a little longer, returning for the beginning of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke is coming off of a 77-76 escape victory over Central Florida, while the Hokies punched their ticket into the Sweet 16 with a 67-58 victory over Liberty.

Duke is making its 27th Sweet 16 appearance, 25th under coach Mike Krzyzewski. The Hokies are making their first appearance since 1962.

RJ Barrett leads the Blue Devils in scoring with 22.8 points per game, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads the Hokies with 16.6 points per game.

The game is Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:39 p.m. on CBS

