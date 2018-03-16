2018 NCAA Tournament Bucknell vs Michigan State: TV info, time, game preview, score

Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts on the sideline during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Breslin Center on December 3, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Michigan State starts its drive for an eighth Final Four appearance under coach Tom Izzo when it faces Bucknell in a first-round contest in the NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region on Friday in Detroit.

The Spartans, the region's No. 3 seed, won the Big Ten Conference regular-season title but had their 13-game winning streak snapped by Michigan in the league tournament semifinals, while the 14th-seeded Bison won the regular-season and tournament titles in the Patriot League.

Senior forward Zach Thomas (20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds) is the top offensive weapon for Bucknell coach Nathan Davis but he's not the only one, with center Nana Foulland and guard Stephen Brown averaging 15.4 and 14.9 points, respectively. The Bison average 81.1 points per game, hitting 47.2 percent from the field, but they'll face one of the top defensive teams in the country in Michigan State, which holds opponents to 64.8 points and 36.6 percent shooting.

Offensively, the Spartans can score the ball as well, led by forwards Miles Bridges (16.9 points) and Nick Ward (12.6) and guard Cassius Winston (12.6 points, 6.8 assists, 52.6 3-point percentage). The wild card for Izzo is 6-11 freshman forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 11.3 points and set the school record with 104 blocked shots but also struggles with foul trouble at times.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, CBS

Follow LIVE score updates below:

ABOUT BUCKNELL (25-9):

The Bison will want to get a big performance from Brown, a 5-11 guard, who will be matched up with Winston, the leading assist man for the Spartans. Brown will need to handle the ball well and be able to handle the solid Michigan State defense so the Bison don't give away easy baskets off turnovers, but he also needs to put some pressure on Winston, who is prone to giving the ball away as the Spartans averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. Bucknell forced 12.6 turnovers per contest this season, but it will likely try to ratchet up from pressure on Michigan State, which has too many weapons for teams to play a half-court defense against.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (29-4):

Ward is coming off one of his worst games of the season in the Spartans' Big Ten tournament semifinal loss to Michigan, playing just 10 minutes and finishing with six points and two rebounds. Ward only had two fouls in the game -- though one was a technical -- but he was a liability for Michigan State because he couldn't handle the Wolverines' versatile forward Moritz Wagner for the second time this season. The sophomore will have to play well defensively against Bucknell forwards Foulland (60 percent shooting) and Thomas (60 3-pointers, 2.2 assists) or Izzo will likely pull his top low-post scoring threat again and go with better defenders on the interior.

TIP-INS

1. Bucknell ranked second in the Patriot League in assists per game, averaging 14.47.

2. This is Michigan State's 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the longest streak in Big Ten history and the fourth longest in NCAA history.

3. The winner of this contest will face either No. 6 seed TCU, or the victor in the First Four game between Arizona State and Syracuse, in the second round on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 83, Bucknell 67

