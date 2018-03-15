2018 NCAA Tournament Buffalo vs. Arizona: TV info, time, game preview, score

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 10: Deandre Ayton #13 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after dunking against the USC Trojans during the championship game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The…

BOISE, ID. - After a controversy-filled few weeks, Arizona has regained its swagger just in time for the NCAA Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats claimed both the Pac-12 regular-season title and the conference tournament championship but will need to be careful not to overlook No. 13 seed Buffalo when the teams meet Thursday in the first round of the South Region in Boise, Idaho.

Buffalo set a school record for wins and owns the No. 6 scoring offense in the nation at 84.8 points per game, but the Bulls face an uphill battle against national player of the year candidate Deandre Ayton, a 7-1 freshman who averaged 32 points and 16 rebounds in back-to-back wins over UCLA and USC in the Pac-12 Tournament. “Deandre, the dominance that he put forth – if there’s another player better, I’d like to meet him,” coach Sean Miller told reporters. “He absolutely was a one-man wrecking crew.”

The Wildcats extended their winning streak to five with Saturday's 75-61 victory over USC in Las Vegas, while Buffalo defeated Toledo in the Mid-American Conference Tournament title game in Cleveland. Four different players average double figures in scoring for Arizona, which dropped three straight games in the Bahamas in late November without injured guard Rawle Alkins but had little trouble during Pac-12 play.

ABOUT BUFFALO (26-8):

Senior guard Wes Clark, a transfer from Missouri, was named Mid-American Conference Tournament MVP after scoring 26 points in the 76-66 win over Toledo. The Bulls’ impressive backcourt includes junior guard CJ Massinburg, who led the team in scoring at 16.9 points per game but was held to four points on 1-of-7 shooting in the championship game against Toledo. Junior forwards Nick Perkins and Jeremy Harris combined for 26 points against the Rockets, but the undersized duo will be tested early and often by Arizona’s imposing frontline.

ABOUT ARIZONA (27-7):

In addition to Ayton, the Wildcats' frontcourt includes 7-foot senior Dusan Ristic, who averages 12.1 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 56.1 percent from the field. Junior guard Allonzo Trier ranks second on the team in scoring at 18.4 points per game and will be looking to get untracked after averaging nine points while shooting 5-of-19 from the field against UCLA and USC in the Pac-12 Tournament. Senior point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright started all 34 games and provides steady leadership for the Wildcats, who averaged 81.1 points per game but struggled defensively at times during the regular season.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face either No. 5 Kentucky or No. 12 Davidson on Saturday.

2. Buffalo is in the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four years and second under coach Nate Oats.

3. Arizona is 198-25 under Miller when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Arizona 84, Buffalo 71

