2018 NCAA Tournament Charleston vs Auburn: TV info, time, game preview, score

SAN DIEGO - Auburn let an otherwise sensational season get away from it down the stretch - and has little time to regroup as it prepares to face Charleston in an NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first-round game Friday in San Diego.

Fourth-seeded Auburn was stunned by Alabama in the SEC Tournament and will take nothing for granted against the No. 13-seed Cougars, who won the Colonial Athletic Association title for their fifth tournament appearance.

Fans were concerned enough when the Tigers won just two of their final five games of the regular season - but they were positively shocked when Collin Sexton racked up 31 points to lead Alabama past Auburn 81-63 in their conference quarterfinal. The defeat stings even more considering the Tigers led by 10 at the half, only to surrender 50 points after the break.

"It was a tale of two halves," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters afterward. "We did what we wanted to do in the first half. At the start of the second half, they came down and flipped the table on us really quickly."

Charleston will look to celebrate its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1999 on a winning note, have prevailed in 14 of their previous 15 games heading into this one.

TV/TIME: 7:27 p.m. ET, truTV

Follow LIVE score updates below:

ABOUT CHARLESTON (26-7):

The Cougars did plenty of things well this season - but distributing the ball wasn't one of them; they averaged just 11.4 assists per game, ranking in the bottom 50 in the country. Grant Riller, Jarrell Brantley and Joe Chealey provide the bulk of the scoring for Charleston, averaging a combined 54.2 points between them; Riller (18.7 points) has caught fire of late with 20 or more points in eight of his previous 10 games, while Chealey (18.5) has surpassed the 20-point plateau in four of his past five contests. Brantley averages 17 points per game and a team-best 7.1 rebounds and has been a force on the boards down the stretch, entering the Big Dance on a four-game double-double streak.

ABOUT AUBURN (25-7):

Pearl knows the Tigers need Mustapha Heron (team-best 16.6 points) to be at his best if they hope to survive the opening weekend in their first tournament appearance in 15 years; Heron is averaging 20 points in four games since returning from illness but is shooting a dismal 7-of-24 over his previous two outings. Bryce Brown is a close second in scoring at 16.2 points but has been held below his season average in three of his last four games, with a 29-point showing against South Carolina his only solid performance in that span. Charleston would be wise to keep the Tigers off the free-throw line - they come into this one shooting 78.6 percent from the stripe, eighth-best in the nation.

TIP-INS

1. Auburn's four leading scorers shoot 79.4 percent or better from the foul line.

2. Tigers G Jared Harper is shooting 4-for-24 beyond the arc over his past four games.

3. Chealey is 21-for-21 from the free-throw line over his previous two outings.

PREDICTION: Auburn 78, Charleston 66

