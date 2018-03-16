2018 NCAA Tournament Florida State vs Missouri: TV info, time, game preview, score

ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 08: Jontay Porter #11 of the Missouri Tigers dribbles the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second round of the 2018 SEC Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 8, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo…

NASHVILLE - Missouri survived an early season injury to heralded freshman Michael Porter Jr. to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, but there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the team entering the event.

The eighth-seeded Tigers will try to take care of business on the floor when they face No. 9 seed Florida State on Friday in the first round of the West Region in Nashville, Tenn.

While Porter, considered a potential NBA lottery pick, returned from back surgery in time to appear in the SEC Tournament, Missouri will play without suspended forward Jordan Barnett, the team's second-leading scorer (13.7 points per game) who was arrested for DWI on Saturday. "He's suspended as we speak. He won't play Friday," first-year coach Cuonzo Martin told reporters Sunday before adding that Barnett could potentially return if the Tigers advance to the second round.

To do so, they will need to take care of a Seminoles squad that lost six of 10 down the stretch, including an 82-74 setback against Louisville in the ACC Tournament. This is Florida State's second straight tournament appearance and sixth overall under coach Leonard Hamilton.

TV: 9:45 p.m. ET, TBS

Follow LIVE score updates below:

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (20-11):

The Seminoles use a balanced scoring attack with three players averaging between 13.2 and 12.9 points, a trio led by guard Terance Mann, who has been held to single digits in six of his last eight contests. Florida State backed into the tournament to a degree but owns wins over Florida, North Carolina, Miami (Fla.), Clemson, Virginia Tech and Syracuse - all tournament teams - and Hamilton hopes his squad can hit the reset button and rediscover its earlier form. "I'm sure that we'll play with a lot more sense of urgency to bounce back from what we thought was a poor performance (against Louisville)," he told the media.

ABOUT MISSOURI (20-12):

Porter was hurt early in the season opener and did not return until Thursday's 62-60 loss to Georgia in the SEC Tournament, scoring 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting. "With this type of injury, the last thing to come back is your explosiveness, your pop," Porter told reporters after the loss. "I knew that wasn't there yet." Senior Kassius Robertson leads the team with 16.2 points per game while freshman Jontay Porter - Michael's brother - is the top rebounder (6.8) and averaged 21 points on 69 percent shooting over his last three contests.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have not met since Dec. 19, 1980.

2. Seminoles F Phil Cofer (13.1) and G Braian Angola (12.9) are right behind Mann on the team's scoring list and Angola is the top perimeter threat with 58 made 3-pointers.

3. The winner has a likely matchup with top-seeded Xavier in Sunday's second round.

PREDICTION: Florida State 70, Missouri 68

