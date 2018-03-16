2018 NCAA Tournament Georgia State vs. Cincinnati: TV info, time, game preview, score

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 11: The Cincinnati Bearcats celebrate their championship after the final game of the 2018 AAC Basketball Championship against the Houston Cougars at Amway Center on March 11, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark…

NASHVILLE - Cincinnati has made a habit of long winning streaks en route to winning the American Athletic Conference Tournament, and the Bearcats look to keep rolling as their journey in the Big Dance begins Friday against Georgia State in the South Region at Nashville, Tenn.

The second-seeded Bearcats enter the NCAA Tournament with seven straight wins, including a 56-55 triumph over Houston in Sunday’s conference title game, to give the program back-to-back 30-victory seasons for the first time.

The Bearcats have smothered opponents all season, allowing just 57.1 points per game - ranking second in the nation to Virginia. Cincinnati fashioned a 16-game winning streak earlier this season, and three of its four losses came against teams ranked in the top 25 at the time.

No. 15 seed Georgia State captured its second Sun Belt Conference title in the past four seasons Sunday with a 74-61 victory over Texas-Arlington and, after losing four of five late in the season, it enters the NCAAs on a four-game winning streak. The Panthers, making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since reaching the second round in 2015, are limiting opponents to 39.3 percent shooting from the field.

TV/TIME: 2 p.m. ET, TBS

Follow LIVE score updates:

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (24-10):

Sophomore guard D’Marcus Simonds, the Sun Belt player of the year, averages 21.1 points overall and scored 16.7 per contest in the conference tournament. Senior guard Isaiah Williams, who scored 21 points in the semifinal victory over Georgia Southern as Simonds was saddled with foul trouble, is 9-of-18 from 3-point range in his past four games. The Panthers led the Sun Belt in 3-point shooting, hitting 38.8 percent of their attempts from long range.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (30-4):

Senior forward Gary Clark averaged 16.3 points per game during the AAC Tournament, shooting 57.7 percent from the field in three games. Senior forward Kyle Washington has reached double figures in 10 of his past 13 games, averaging 12.2 points during that stretch while shooting 52.8 percent from the field. Cincinnati led the country entering Sunday in scoring margin, beating opponents by an average of 17.8 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats have limited 23 of their opponents to less than 40 percent shooting from the field, and in 23 games have held opponents to 60 or fewer points this season.

2. Georgia State has won its NCAA opener in its past two tournament appearances, beating Wisconsin in 2001 and Baylor in 2015.

3. Cincinnati limited Houston to 18 second-half points and 20 percent shooting after halftime in the AAC title game Sunday.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 64, Georgia State 57

