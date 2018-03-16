2018 NCAA Tournament Lipscomb vs North Carolina: TV channel, time, game preview, score

North Carolina begins defense of its NCAA Tournament title as the No. 2 seed in the West Region when it meets 15th-seeded Lipscomb in Friday's first round at Charlotte, N.C.

The Tar Heels, who are coming off a 71-63 loss to Virginia in the AAC Tournament championship game Saturday, are trying for their seventh national championship after defeating Gonzaga 71-65 in 2017 and losing in the 2016 title game to Villanova 77-74 on a last-second shot.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, CBS

“For our younger guys to get this feeling, and for me to get this feeling, I think it will have us come back even more hungry going into the (NCAA) Tournament,” North Carolina senior forward Theo Pinson told reporters after Saturday's loss.

The Tar Heels feature a balanced attack led by junior forward Luke Maye, who averages team bests of 17.2 points and 10.1 rebounds, and was one of two ACC players to average a double-double (Duke's Marvin Bagley III).

The Bisons earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance with a 108-96 victory at Florida Gulf Coast on March 4 after watching a 32-point second-half lead get trimmed to five.

"Couldn't be happier," Lipscomb coach Casey Alexander told reporters. "Someone asked me how I was feeling. I don't even know."

ABOUT LIPSCOMB (23-9)

The Bisons are fueled by junior guard Garrison Mathews, who led the Atlantic Sun in scoring at 22.1 points, averaging 28.3 over his last three games after scoring 33 versus FGCU. Junior forward Rob Marberry was the team's only other double-figure scorer at 16 points per game while averaging 5.8 rebounds. Junior forward Eli Pepper (7.0 points) averaged a club-most 7.9 rebounds - good for third in the Atlantic Sun - while sophomore guard Kenny Cooper (9.9 points) averaged a team-best 4.0 assists.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (25-10)

Maye and senior guard Joel Berry (17.1 points per game) combined for 37 points and shot 12-for-25 from the field against Virginia, which allows the fewest points in the nation at 53.4, but their teammates were 8-for-24. That includes senior guard Cameron Johnson (12.7 points), who averaged 14.4 points in the five games before scoring four Saturday. Pinson (10.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, team-high 4.8 assists) performs well at both ends of the court while junior guard Kenny Williams (11.4) adds consistent scoring depth.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels are second nationally with a plus-10.0 rebounding margin while Lipscomb is 59th at plus-3.8.

2. North Carolina is 10th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.52 with the Bisons 190th at 1.05.

3. The winner meets Texas A&M or Providence in Sunday's second round. Xavier is the top seed in the West with Michigan No. 3.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 88, Lipscomb 55

