2018 NCAA Tournament Marshall vs. Wichita State: TV info, time, game preview, score

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY - FEBRUARY 18: Landry Shamet #11 of the Witchita State Shockers dribbles the ball during the 76-72 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats at BB&T Arena on February 18, 2018 in Highland Heights, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy…

SAN DIEGO - Wichita State begins its journey in the NCAA Tournament as a fourth seed when it meets No. 13 Marshall on Friday in the first round of the East Region in San Diego.

The Shockers, who lost to Houston 77-74 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Saturday, boast a veteran team which reached the Sweet 16 in 2015 and 2016 before losing to Kentucky in the second round in 2017.

Wichita State is led by sophomore guard Landry Shamet, who averages a team-best 15 points and an AAC-most 5.1 assists. The Thundering Herd, which upset Western Kentucky 67-66 on Saturday to win the Conference USA Tournament, ride a four-game winning streak into their first NCAA Tournament since 1987. "I’m happy for these kids and I’m happy for the school,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni, brother of Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, told reporters. “It’s been a long time coming and Marshall basketball kind of fell off.''

The Shockers are coached by former Marshall assistant Gregg Marshall, marking the first time in NCAA Tournament history that a school's name matches the opposing coach's last name.

TV/TIME: 1:20 p.m. ET, TNT

Follow LIVE score updates:

ABOUT MARSHALL (24-10):

Junior guard Jon Elmore led C-USA in scoring (22.8 points) and assists (6.9), prompting D'Antoni to tell reporters after Saturday's game: "He’s a complete ballplayer. I thought he did a great job.” Junior guard C.J. Burks averaged 20.5 points, helping the Thundering Herd average a conference-best 84.4 points (12th nationally). Junior forward Ajdin Penava (15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds) was named C-USA Tournament MVP after averaging 17 points and 8.3 rebounds in the three games.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (25-7):

Senior forward Shaquille Morris has been a force in the middle, averaging 14 points and 5.5 rebounds - both career highs - and 16.8 points over his last nine games. Senior forward Darral Willis Jr. (10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds) and senior guard Conner Frankamp (10.1 points) are also playing their final NCAA Tournaments. Junior forward Markis McDuffie is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds - down from his 11.5 and 5.7 numbers from last season - and is averaging only 15.8 minutes over his last four games.

TIP-INS

1. The Shockers are third nationally in rebounding margin at plus-9.8 while the Thundering Herd are a minus-4.7.

2. Wichita State is tied for 19th in the country at 83 points per game.

3. The winner plays West Virginia or Murray State in Sunday's second round; Villanova is the No. 1 seed in the East Region.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 83, Marshall 72

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.