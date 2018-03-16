2018 NCAA Tournament New Mexico State vs Clemson: TV info, time, game preview, score

SUNRISE, FL - DECEMBER 16: Gabe DeVoe #10 and Elijah Thomas #14 of the Clemson Tigers celebrate in the second half of their 71 to 69 win over the Florida Gators during the MetroPCS Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on December 16,…

SAN DIEGO - Clemson is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven seasons, heading into a first-round matchup in the Midwest Regional on Friday in San Diego against No. 12 seed New Mexico State.

The fifth-seeded Tigers, who finished tied for third place in the rugged ACC, stumbled down the stretch by losing three games in a row before winning three of its final five games before succumbing to Virginia in the conference semifinals.

The Tigers have relied on a stellar defense that is ranked 35th in the nation in opposing field-goal percentage (41 percent) and 29th in the country in blocked shots per contest (4.8 per game) entering Sunday's action. Clemson overcame the season-ending injury to Donte Grantham as junior guard Marcquise Reed finished 10th in the ACC in scoring at 15.9 points per game and ranked fifth in steals at steals per contest (1.7). Led by first-year head coach Chris Jans, the Aggies won the West Coast Conference for the fifth consecutive season and tied the program record for most wins in a season. Following a two-game losing streak, New Mexico State won its final six games entering the NCAAs.

TV/Time: 9:57 p.m. ET, truTV

Follow LIVE score updates below:

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (28-5):

Senior forward Jemerrio Jones earned conference tournament MVP honors after averaging 12.3 points and 18.3 rebounds. Senior guard Zach Lofton scored 24.3 points per game in the tournament and is shooting 38.2 percent from 3-point range, hitting six from long range in the WAC semifinal victory over Seattle. The Aggies are one of the best defensive teams in the country, leading the WAC and ranking fifth nationally in opposing field-goal percentage (39.2 percent) and rebounding margin (9.1).

ABOUT CLEMSON (23-9):

Reed struggled in the semifinal loss to Virginia but shot 19-for-34 from the field in averaging 18.3 points per game in his previous three contests. Senior guard Gabe DeVoe also elevated his game after the Grantham injury, posting two 25-point performances in his past five contests. The Tigers hit 75.7 percent of their free-throw attempts this season, second in the ACC and 40th in the country.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson has not advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 1997, losing in the first round in its past five appearances.

2. New Mexico State has lost its NCAA Tournament opener in its last nine appearances.

3. The winner plays either No. 4 seed Auburn or No. 13 seed College of Charleston on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Clemson 65, New Mexico State 54

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.