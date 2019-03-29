College Basketball

2019 NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 remaining matchups, schedule

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Here are the matchups and the schedule for the 2019 NCAA tournament Sweet 16:

Sweet 16, Friday, March 29:

  • 7:09 p.m. -- LSU vs. Michigan State -- TV: CBS
  • 7:29 p.m. -- Auburn vs. North Carolina -- TV: TBS
  • 9:39 p.m. -- Virginia Tech vs. Duke -- TV: CBS
  • 9:57 p.m. -- Houston vs. Kentucky -- TV: TBS

The Regional Final games will be played on Saturday and Sunday -- March 30-31. 

The Final Four is scheduled for the following weekend on Saturday, April 6. 

The National Championship game is scheduled for Monday, April 8 at 9 p.m. 

