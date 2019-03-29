2019 NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 remaining matchups, schedule

Here are the matchups and the schedule for the 2019 NCAA tournament Sweet 16:

Sweet 16, Friday, March 29:

7:09 p.m. -- LSU vs. Michigan State -- TV: CBS

7:29 p.m. -- Auburn vs. North Carolina -- TV: TBS

9:39 p.m. -- Virginia Tech vs. Duke -- TV: CBS

9:57 p.m. -- Houston vs. Kentucky -- TV: TBS

The Regional Final games will be played on Saturday and Sunday -- March 30-31.

The Final Four is scheduled for the following weekend on Saturday, April 6.

The National Championship game is scheduled for Monday, April 8 at 9 p.m.

