AP Top 25 poll: Michigan Wolverines move up to 7th; Spartans drop to 4th

Tournament MVP Moritz Wagner of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after making a three point basket in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the championship game of the Big 10 Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on…

NEW YORK - Virginia is now the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25, while Michigan made a big jump into the top 10 after winning the Big Ten Tournament title.

The Cavaliers earned all 65 first-place votes in Monday's poll after finishing four games ahead of the field in the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season race. This was Virginia's fourth straight week at No. 1, with the Cavaliers acquiring more first-place votes each time until claiming them all this week.

Villanova hopped over Xavier to reach No. 2. The Wildcats beat the Musketeers twice this season, though Xavier won the Big East regular-season race outright.

Michigan State, Duke, Gonzaga and Michigan followed. Michigan jumped eight spots after beating Michigan State and Purdue to win a second straight Big Ten title.

Michigan beats Purdue to win 2nd straight Big Ten Tournament

The tenacious point guard his coach calls a "pit bull" drove to the basket, but instead of putting up his go-to hook shot Zavier Simpson whipped a pass to the backup big man who became a Michigan folk hero at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Jon Teske's two-handed slam brought down the house and pretty much finished off No. 8 Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. With Simpson playing catalyst on both ends of the floor — running Michigan's efficient offense and leading its lock-down defense — and Teske scoring a surprising 14 points, the 15th-ranked Wolverines beat the Boilermakers 75-66.

