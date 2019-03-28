Gonzaga vs. Florida State in Sweet 16: Live updates, game preview, TV guide

No. 1 Gonzaga is looking to reverse last year's result as it faces off once again against No. 4 Florida State in the Sweet 16.

The game is Thursday at 7:09 p.m. on CBS

Last year, Gonzaga was defeated by the Seminoles 75-60 in the Sweet 16. The Bulldogs are coming off of wins against No. 16 Fairleigh-Dickinson and No. 9 Baylor and look to forwards Brandon Clarke (17 points, 8.4 rebounds) and Rui Hachimura (19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds) to lead Gonzaga against a Florida State squad that has a lot of height.

The Seminoles are coming off of wins against No. 13 Vermont and No. 12 Murray State. 6-10 forward Mfiondu Kabengele and 7-4 Christ Koumadje will pose a threat in the paint, while guard Terrance Mann (11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds) will lead the backcourt.

Live game score updates:

