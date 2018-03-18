LIVE UPDATES: Michigan State faces Syracuse in second round of 2018 NCAA Tournament

EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 26: Spartans guard Miles Bridges (22) points to his teammates during an exhibition college basketball game between Michigan State and Ferris State on October 26, 2017, at the Breslin Student Events Center in East…

DETROIT - Michigan State looks to advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three seasons when it takes on surprising Syracuse in a Midwest Region second-round contest Sunday in Detroit.

The third-seeded Spartans advanced with a victory over Bucknell on Friday, while the 11th-seeded Orange got past TCU in their first-round game.

Sophomore guard Tyus Battle leads Syracuse's offensive attack with an average of 19.7 points, while Oshae Brissett and Frank Howard each chip in 14.9 per contest.

But the story of the Orange is coach Jim Boeheim's matchup zone defense that causes teams lots of trouble and will be a big test for a Michigan State team that has struggled with zones this season.

Miles Bridges (17.3 points) is a versatile offensive force for the Spartans, as he has made 68 3-pointers but also is capable of getting to the hoop and finishing at the rim.

The key for Michigan State will be the play of point guard Cassius Winston (12.6 points, 51.4 3-point percentage, 6.9 assists), who must handle the zone and the size of Syracuse's defenders when they extend to apply pressure on the ball.

TV: 2:40 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT SYRACUSE (22-13)

Freshman forward Marek Dolezaj scored in double figures just twice in 14 games prior to the Orange's first-round contest against TCU, but the Slovakian recorded a team-high 17 points to give the team an offensive boost. Boeheim would love to see a repeat performance versus Michigan State because as good as Syracuse's defense is, it will need to score points against a very tough defensive squad. With Battle finishing with fewer than 10 points for just the second time this season, Dolezaj's production was much-needed, and it will be for as long as the Orange stay alive in the Tournament.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (30-4)

Since the Spartans' first loss of the season to Duke in November, the question of whether or not Bridges is aggressive enough offensively in big games has been there for coach Tom Izzo. The sophomore has tried to find balance in his offensive game, with Michigan State's deep rotation allowing him not to have to dominate the ball, but against Bucknell, it was Bridges who closed the door by scoring 14 of his 29 points during a nine-minute spurt in the second half that pushed the Spartans' lead from six to 14. Bridges will have to work on that balance again versus the Orange, whose zone doesn't have much room against which to drive but also doesn't give many open looks from the perimeter.

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse held TCU 31 points below its season average of 83 per game.

2. Winston recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 assists against Bucknell.

3. The winner of this contest will advance to face either Duke or Rhode Island in the regional semifinals in Omaha, Neb. on Friday.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 79, Syracuse 64

