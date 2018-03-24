LIVE UPDATES: Michigan vs. Florida State in Elite 8 of NCAA Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines bench celebrates during a 27-point win over Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - The Michigan Wolverines and Florida State Seminoles will battle in the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8 round for a chance to be in the Final Four.

Michigan took all the drama out of this NCAA Tournament victory, burying Texas A&M under a barrage of 3-point shots.

After reaching the round of 16 with an improbable buzzer-beater, the Wolverines shot 62 percent from the floor and routed the Aggies 99-72 in the West Region semifinals on Thursday night to advance to the Elite Eight for the third time in six years.

Michigan will be looking for its eighth trip to the Final Four and first since 2013.

Florida State is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993 with a chance at its first Final Four berth since 1972 — coincidentally, just down Figueroa Street at the recently demolished Los Angeles Sports Arena. It's an incredible run out West for a team that went 9-9 in ACC play and lost its conference tournament opener.

TV info: TBS

Game time: 8:49 p.m. EST

Follow LIVE SCORE AND GAME UPDATES below for Michigan vs. Florida State:

