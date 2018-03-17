LIVE UPDATES: Michigan vs. Houston in second round of 2018 NCAA Tournament

The Michigan bench reacts during a win over Michigan State during semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

WICHITA, KS. - Third-seeded Michigan looks to shut down No. 6 seed Houston in the second round of the West Regional on Saturday in Wichita, Kan.

The Wolverines allowed the third-fewest points in their NCAA Tournament history in the 61-47 win over No. 14 seed Montana on Thursday and hope to reach 30 wins for the first time since 2012-13 by putting the defensive clamps on the Cougars, who have scored at least 80 points in five of their last nine outings.

"I'm happy we got the first one down," Michigan forward Moritz Wagner told reporters Thursday. "The show goes on, and Houston is a really good team… so it's going to be a heck of a challenge."

Houston rode Rob Gray's hot hand to a thrilling 67-65 win against 11th-seeded San Diego State on Thursday to earn their first NCAA Tournament victory in 34 years.

Gray exploded for a career-high 39 points against the Aztecs, including the go-ahead layup with 1.1 seconds remaining in the game, and hopes to lead the Cougars to their first Sweet 16 appearance since the days of Phi Slamma Jamma in 1983-84.

"I just wanted to come through for us," Gray told reporters. "I was thinking to myself, 'I'm a senior, I've never been in March Madness and this is what I live for.'"

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT HOUSTON (27-7)

Gray went 4-of-6 from 3-point range en route to his career high in points and pulled down eight rebounds to finish as the lone Houston player in double figures against San Diego State. Devin Davis flirted with a double-double as he added nine points and nine rebounds while Corey Davis Jr. also scored nine points in the win against the Aztecs. "It means a lot to our program, especially sitting next to Coach (Kelvin) Sampson," Davis said. He's a big part of why I'm here and Rob's a big part too and we survived to play another day."

ABOUT MICHIGAN (29-7)

Charles Matthews, who has been battling consistency issues for the last two months, led the way with 20 points and matched his career high with 11 rebounds in the win against Montana to notch his fourth double-double of the season. Muhammad-Ali Abdur Rahkman overcame a sluggish start to finish with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals as the Wolverines held the Grizzlies to 32.1 percent shooting. Wagner, who leads the team in scoring (14.3 per game), was limited to five points on 2-of-6 shooting while Jaaron Simmons tallied six points deputizing for Zavier Simpson, who was plagued by foul trouble in the first half.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won 10 straight games overall.

2. Gray has scored at least 30 points in three of his last five games.

3. The Wolverines have advanced to the Sweet 16 in three of their previous four tournament appearances.

PREDICTION: Michigan 74, Houston 69

