LIVE UPDATES: Michigan vs. Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup

LOS ANGELES - Third-seeded Michigan looks to build on one of its most memorable wins in the NCAA Tournament when it faces No. 7 seed Texas A&M on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Jordan Poole buried a deep 3-pointer as time expired against Houston on Saturday to help the Wolverines, who are the highest seed remaining in the West Region, make their fourth Sweet 16 appearance in six years while reaching 30 victories for the fourth time in program history.

Michigan coach John Beilein set a school record for NCAA Tournament wins with 15 following the 64-63 victory against the Cougars and aims to lead the Wolverines to the Elite Eight for the third time in their last five postseason appearances. Texas A&M jumped all over second-seeded North Carolina midway through the first half and never looked back en route to an 86-65 victory Sunday over the reigning national champions.

The Aggies, who were ranked as high as fifth nationally during the regular season, boast three key contributors that are 6-10 and hope to ride their size advantage to their first Elite 8 appearance in program history. "It's an absolutely great feeling to keep dancing," Texas A&M center Tonny Trocha-Morelos told reporters. "It means a lot because this is my senior year and I wanted to do something like this for the younger guys."

TV: 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT TEXAS A&M (22-12): TJ Starks led the way with 21 points and five assists against North Carolina to move within one assist of breaking David Goff's school record of 13 during the 1980 NCAA Tournament. Tyler Davis flirted with a double-double as he added 18 points and nine rebounds to move past Jeff Overhouse (739) for 11th place on the Aggies' all-time rebounding list with 745. D.J. Hogg produced 14 points and Robert Williams grabbed 13 rebounds as Texas A&M won the battle of the boards 50-36 against one of the nation's best rebounding teams. ABOUT MICHIGAN (30-7): Moritz Wagner overcame a sluggish start to score 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman also tallied 12 points to lift the Wolverines past Houston despite shooting a season-low 35.6 percent from the field. Charles Matthews and Duncan Robinson each added 11 points while Poole finished with eight, including the game-winning shot from 28 feet away. "Jordan does that all the time in practice," Beilein told reporters. "The guy has an overdose of swag and he's got everything you could ask for as he dreams of those shots and lives for those shots." TIP-INS 1. Michigan has won 11 consecutive games, including eight in a row away from home. 2. Texas A&M has blocked 16 shots over its first two tournament games. 3. The winner will play Florida State or Gonzaga in the Elite Eight on Saturday. PREDICTION: Michigan 77, Texas A&M 75

