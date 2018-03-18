March Madness: All of Sunday's round of 32 games in the NCAA Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines cashed in on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by freshman Jordan Poole to defeat Houston Saturday evening. Loyola-Chicago also managed a last-second shot to defeat 3 seed Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

Will the madness continue today? Probably. Here are all of today's NCAA Tournament games.

12:10 p.m. -- No. 10 Butler vs. No. 2 Purdue

Purdue routed 15 seed CS Fullerton in the first round, but not without a big cost. Purdue star center Isaac Haas fractured his elbow in the first round and may not be available for the Boilermakers in this game. Butler defeated Arkansas 79-62 on Friday.

2:40 p.m. -- No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Michigan State

One of the heavy favorites to go far in this tournament, Michigan State only won by four points against 14 seed Bucknell Friday night, giving up 78 points in the process, 13 more than the Spartans' season average. Syracuse managed to upset 6 seed TCU Friday and give up the 12th fewest points on average in the country (63.9).

5:15 p.m. -- No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 North Carolina

After soundly defeating 15 seed Lipscomb in the opening round, the Tarheels have a much more difficult test in the 7-seeded Texas A&M Aggies, who defeated Providence by four points Friday. This should be entertaining, as UNC gives up 72.9 points on average while the Aggies score 74.9 points per game on average.

6:10 p.m. -- No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 2 Cincinnati

This is a battle of one of the nation's top offenses against one of the nation's top defenses. Nevada scores an astounding 83.2 points per game while Cincinnati only allows 57.1 points per game, which are 16th and 2nd in the country, respectively. Nevada scored 87 in its overtime victory against 10 seed Texas Friday, while Cincinnati gave up just 53 to 15 seed Georgia State.

7:10 p.m. -- No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 4 Auburn

This is another matchup between a top offense and top defense -- Auburn's 18th ranked scoring offense and Clemson's 29th ranked scoring defense. Both teams have had some slip ups lately, as Auburn has lost three of its last five games and Clemson has lost two of its last five.

7:45 p.m. -- No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 9 Kansas State

The University of Maryland Baltimore County was the talk of the tournament on Friday, as it was the first ever 16 seed to defeat a 1 seed. The retrievers defeated one of the top defenses in the country -- Virginia -- and will be tested defensively again as Kansas State only allows 67.6 points per game. Kansas State gave up just 59 points to 8 seed Creighton in the first round.

8:40 p.m. -- No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 1 Xavier

This one is bound to be a high-scoring affair with Xavier's seventh ranked scoring offense and Florida State's 31st ranked scoring offense. Surprisingly, Florida State only scored 67 points against Missouri, but Xavier stayed on course by scoring 102 points in its opening round matchup against Texas Southern.

9:40 p.m. -- No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 5 West Virginia

The final game of the day features 11th ranked offense Marshall against the balanced attack of West Virginia. Marshall upset 4 seed Wichita State 81-75 on Friday, while West Virginia routed 12 seed Murray State by a score of 85-68. Marshall has won five straight while West Virginia has won six of its last eight.