March Madness: Here are today's round of 32 games in the NCAA Tournament

The first two days of the NCAA Tournament have brought us nine upsets, including the first-ever victory for a 16 seed over a 1 seed. Will we see more madness today?

We are just a few hours away from the start of the first of eight games today to kick off the round of 32. Here is the NCAA Tournament schedule for Saturday, March 17.

12:10 p.m. -- No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Villanova (CBS)

Today's opening game features the No. 1 scoring offense in the country -- Villanova, which scored 87 points and converted 51.9 percent of its 3-pointers in its opening game against 16 seed Radford. Alabama, however, barely squeaked out an 86-83 win against Virginia Tech Thursday night.

2:40 p.m. -- No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 2 Duke (CBS)

Rhode Island was able to hold off Trae Young and Oklahoma in the first round, but Grayson Allen and Duke present a completely different challenge. However, the Blue Devils did lose in the round of 32 last season against South Carolina -- a team that advanced all the way to the Final Four.

5:15 p.m. -- No. 13 Buffalo vs. No. 5 Kentucky (CBS)

One of the more surprising upsets Thursday was Buffalo over No. 4 seed Arizona, the last remaining team in the PAC 12 conference in the tournament. Kentucky head coach John Calipari and his team were able to get past Davidson without too much trouble, but Buffalo comes into this game averaging a whopping 84.9 points per game.

6:10 p.m. -- No. 11 Loyola (Chi) vs. No. 3 Tennessee (TNT)

Loyola-Chicago was on the good end of a buzzer-beater Thursday afternoon against 6 seed Miami (FL). Loyola-Chicago was of the most popular upset picks in round one, but probably won't be this time around as Tennessee is coming off a dominant 73-47 victory against Wright State.

7:10 p.m. -- No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 1 Kansas (TBS)

Kansas struggled early Thursday and let 16 seed Pennsylvania hang around for a little too long. Seton Hall, meanwhile, hit seven 3-pointers and converted 31-of-39 free throws against North Carolina State. If another No. 1 seed was to be defeated this weekend, this could be the game that would happen.

7:45 p.m. -- No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Gonzaga (CBS)

Both Ohio State and Gonzaga were nearly upset in the first round -- Ohio State won by eight points against South Dakota State while Gonzaga defeated UNC Greensboro by just four points. The Buckeyes have Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop, but Gonzaga has not lost since Jan. 11 against Saint Mary's.

8:40 p.m. -- No. 6 Florida vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (TNT)

The Florida Gators and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet in the second round after both defeating their first-round opponents by double-digits. This game should be tight throughout, as both teams give up under 70 points and score more than 75 points per game.

9:40 p.m. -- No. 6 Houston vs. No. 3 Michigan (TBS)

The final game of the day puts two of the hottest teams in the country at center stage. Houston point guard Rob Gray scored 39 points in Houston's NCAA Tournament opener against San Diego State, so the Wolverines will have to continue to play lockdown defense if they want to get to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year.

NOTE: These are unofficial start times, as they often get pushed back due to previous games running long.