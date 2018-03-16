March Madness: Here is today's schedule of NCAA Tournament games

The first day of March Madness lived up to its name, with multiple double-digit seeds winning and eight games coming down to the final minutes.

Friday figures to bring more of the same, as the first round finishes up with 16 games.

Here's a look at Friday's NCAA Tournament schedule.

12:15 p.m. -- No. 10 Providence vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

These two teams enter the tournament with very similar resumes, finishing in the middle of the pack in the Big East and SEC, respectively. Providence is coming off an historic Big East Tournament, in which the Friars played three straight overtime games and came one shot away from a conference title.

12:15 p.m. -- No. 10 Providence vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

12:40 p.m. -- No. 15 CS Fullerton vs. No. 2 Purdue

Fans always focus on 7-foot-2 center Isaac Haas when they watch Purdue, but the most deadly part about this offense is the 3-point shooting. Four of their top five players shoot better than 39 percent, and the team shoots 42 percent.

12:40 p.m. -- No. 15 CS Fullerton vs. No. 2 Purdue

1:30 p.m. -- No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Wichita State

Wichita State can't claim to be underseeded this year, as the move to the American Conference clearly paid off. Marshall is a trendy upset pick as the Shockers limped to the finish line.

1:30 p.m. -- No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Wichita State

2 p.m. -- No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati

It's rarely a thing of beauty, but Cincinnati won 30 games this season en route to a No. 2 seed, and thanks to an elite defense, the Bearcats are among the favorites to make the Final Four out of the South Region.

2 p.m. -- No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati

2:45 p.m. -- No. 15 Lipscomb vs. No. 2 North Carolina

The defending champs lost 10 games this season, but their brutal schedule and collection of quality wins landed them a No. 2 seed all the same. Lipscomb crept into the NCAA Tournament after upsetting Florida Gulf Coast in the A-Sun Tournament championship game.

2:45 p.m. -- No. 15 Lipscomb vs. No. 2 North Carolina

3:10 p.m. -- No. 10 Butler vs. No. 7 Arkansas

Arkansas and Butler lost a combined 24 games this season, but the winner of this matchup could make a run in the NCAA Tournament. Former Michigan assistant LaVall Jordan is coaching his first tournament game for Butler.

3:10 p.m. -- No. 10 Butler vs. No. 7 Arkansas

4 p.m. -- No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 West Virginia

There's almost always a No. 12 seed winner in the first round, and that upset hasn't happened yet. West Virginia got crushed by 14 points in the first round as a No. 3 seed against Stephen F. Austin in 2016, and Jevon Carter scored just four points. Look for Carter to try to take over against Murray State.

4 p.m. -- No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 West Virginia

4:30 p.m. -- No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Nevada

Texas and Nevada took nearly opposite paths to the NCAA Tournament, as the Longhorns lost 14 games and struggled in an elite conference while Nevada lost just seven games and dominated a mid-major conference for most of the season. The Wolfpack is hungry for a win over a Texas team after losing to Texas Tech and TCU this season.

4:30 p.m. -- No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Nevada

6:50 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Creighton

Kansas State and Creighton appear to be evenly matched, and this could turn into a battle between Dean Wade and Marcus Foster. The winner likely earns a date with No. 1 overall seed Virginia.

6:50 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 8 Creighton

7:10 p.m. -- No. 14 Bucknell vs. No. 3 Michigan State

One of the favorites to take home the championship, Michigan State starts the tournament close to home in Detroit against the Patriot League champs. Bucknell is best remembered for upsetting No. 3 Kansas in the first round of the 2005 tournament, but the Bison have lost their last four tournament games.

7:10 p.m. -- No. 14 Bucknell vs. No. 3 Michigan State

7:20 p.m. -- No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Xavier

Xavier is largely considered the weakest of the No. 1 seeds, but it certainly earned its place with a 28-5 record. Texas Southern enters the tournament with a losing record, but it's largely due to the schedule. The Tigers played their first 13 games on the road against strong competition, starting the year 0-13 before conference play. Since then, they've ripped off 16 of 22.

7:20 p.m. -- No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Xavier

7:27 p.m. -- No. 13 Charleston vs. No. 4 Auburn

Auburn was one of the country's most surprising teams, winning a share of the SEC regular-season title and starting the season with a 21-2 record. The Tigers stumbled down the stretch, finishing 4-5, so Charleston will look to take advantage.

7:27 p.m. -- No. 13 Charleston vs. No. 4 Auburn

9:20 p.m. -- No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 1 Virginia

The No. 1 overall seed in the tournament was forced to wait 33 hours after the start of the first round, and the Cavaliers have something to prove despite winning 31 of 33 games. In addition to a history of tournament failures, Virginia has to prove it can overcome an injury to star De'Andre Hunter.

9:20 p.m. -- No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 1 Virginia

9:40 p.m. -- No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 TCU

For the second time in three years, Syracuse got into the tournament when nobody expected it. Last time, the Orange marched straight to the Final Four as a No. 10 seed. If this team can get past TCU, all bets are off.

9:40 p.m. -- No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 TCU

9:50 p.m. -- No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Missouri

It's been a strange season for Missouri, and nobody knows exactly what to expect from this team as it adds Michael Porter to the mix just in time for tournament play. Florida State has had much more stability and could benefit from that in a must-win scenario.

9:50 p.m. -- No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Missouri

9:57 p.m. -- No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Clemson

Clemson fans will likely have to wait until well after 10 p.m. for the game to tipoff, hoping the Tigers can put their 3-5 finish behind them. New Mexico State is no slouch, winning 28 games and dominating the WAC.

9:57 p.m. -- No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Clemson

NOTE: These are the official start times for the first-round games, but they often get pushed back due to previous games running long.

