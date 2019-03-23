Michigan State basketball vs. Minnesota in NCAA Tournament: Live score, game updates

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - MARCH 05: Head coach Tim Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts on the bench while playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Breslin Center on March 05, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 91-76.…

No. 2 Michigan State will take on No. 10 Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Iowa.

What to know for Michigan State vs. Minnesota:

Opponent: No. 10 Minnesota (defeated Louisville in first round)

When: Saturday, March 23

Time: 7:45 p.m.

TV: CBS

Follow live Michigan State vs. Minnesota score and game updates below:

MSU defeats Bradley in first round

For about 35 minutes, it felt like Bradley might pull off the first bracket-busting stunner of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State survived by leaning on the brilliance of Cassius Winston and a remarkably efficient performance at the free throw line.

Winston scored 26 points and second-seeded Michigan State, thanks in part to a season-high, 25-of-26 showing from the line, held off Bradley 76-65 on Thursday in the opening round of the East Region.

