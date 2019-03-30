Michigan State defeats LSU in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

Cassius Winston during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center on Feb. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wisconsin. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The No. 2 Michigan State Spartans defeated No. 3 LSU in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State played in its 14th Sweet 16 under coach Tom Izzo. The Spartans have failed to get out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament the past three years. But they have returned to the Sweet 16 after beating Bradley and Minnesota in the first two rounds.

Final Score: 80 - 63

The Spartans played in their 22nd straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the third longest active streak in the country.

Cassius Winston leads the Spartans with 18.9 points and 7.6 assists per game. Joshua Langford and Nick Ward also contribute double digit scoring for Michigan State, averaging 15 and 13.7 points per game.

LSU is proving that they belong in the tournament after they were counted out by many after head coach Will Wade was suspended indefinitely. The Tigers have done the opposite of fall, winning the SEC regular-season and defeating Yale and Maryland to get to the Sweet 16.

The Tigers have four players averaging double digit scoring, with guard Tremont Waters providing a matchup for Winston and leading the Tigers with 15.1 points and 5.9 assists per game. Naz Reid, Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart average 13.7, 13.6 and 11.4 points per game.

