Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans gives instructions to his team against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on November 27, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Ohio State tried to knock off the top-seeded Michigan State Spartans in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday afternoon in Chicago. It didn't work.

Michigan State won the game. The final score was 77-70. It was Izzo's 600th win.

The Spartans will play the winner of Nebraska vs. Wisconsin in the semi-final round on Saturday.

