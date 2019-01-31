Michigan State guard Joshua Langford to miss rest of season with stress injury

Tom Izzo talks with Joshua Langford during a game against Kansas at the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Nov. 6, 2018, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State guard Joshua Langford will miss the rest of the 2018-19 season with a stress injury, the university announced Wednesday.

Langford has been out since Dec. 29, when he was injured in a game against Northern Illinois. He finishes the season averaging 15 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

"It's with great sadness that I have to announce that after numerous studies, rehabilitation and an attempt at return, it has been determined that Josh will miss the remainder of the season," head coach Tom Izzo said. "Josh has a stress injury that we caught fairly early and we had hoped that, with treatment and rest, he would recover. He has not, and will likely need surgery to prevent problems in the future."

Langford shot 44.3 percent from the floor, 40.3 percent from the 3-point line and 83.9 percent from the free throw line.

He is a team captain and MSU's third-leading scorer, behind Cassius Winston and Nick Ward.

After Langford's injury, Michigan State ripped off seven straight wins in Big Ten play, including road wins at Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa and home wins over Purdue and Maryland. The winning streak came to an end Sunday with a loss at Purdue.

Michigan State is currently 18-3 overall and 9-1 in conference play, tied with Michigan for the Big Ten lead.

The schedule gets much more manageable for the Spartans in February, with home games against Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State and Rutgers and a road trip to Illinois.

Road games against Wisconsin and Michigan are the toughest remaining tests for Michigan State.

