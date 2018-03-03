Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball: Time, TV schedule, game preview

Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket while defended by Xavier Tilman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on January 13, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Michigan State coach Tom Izzo acknowledged his team needed to do some soul-searching following its Jan. 13 setback to Michigan - its second setback in three games at that point. The second-ranked Spartans haven't lost since, setting the stage for No. 1 seed Michigan State to exact some revenge on the 13th-ranked Wolverines on Saturday when they renew acquaintances at New York's Madison Square Garden in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament.

The Spartans' only two losses in conference play en route to an outright Big Ten title came over a seven-day span, as Ohio State stopped their 14-game winning streak on Jan. 7 and Michigan forced 18 turnovers six days later to send the eventual conference champions to a 82-72 defeat. Michigan State moved within one victory of matching its earlier winning streak Friday, sending Wisconsin home with a 63-60 triumph in the quarterfinals. The Spartans have dropped their last two meetings against the fifth-seeded Wolverines, who have won six straight Big Ten tournament contests after claiming the title last season and enter this game winners of seven straight. Michigan bounced back from a shaky offensive performance in Thursday's second-round overtime win over Iowa on Friday, holding Nebraska to 30.2 percent shooting overall on its way to a 77-58 victory.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (29-3): The Spartans placed one player on the all-conference team (Miles Bridges) and two more on the third team (Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cassius Winston), but it was junior reserve Matt McQuaid's 3-pointer with 1 1/2 minutes remaining Friday that proved to be the difference. Bridges (16.9 points) reached the 20-point mark for the 11th time in his sophomore campaign after finishing with 20 against the Badgers and he needs only two more points to become the 49th player in program history to reach 1,000 for his career. Winston (12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists) - a 6-0 sophomore guard - is averaging 14.7 points on 55.6 percent shooting, 5.7 boards and 6.2 assists over his last six outings.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (26-7): Second-team all-conference selection Moritz Wagner (team-high marks of 14.5 points and 7.2 rebounds) erupted for a career-high 27 points in the victory against the Spartans, but the 6-11 junior may have been even better Friday, posting his seventh double-double of the season with 20 points and a career-high 13 boards. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, who like Wagner struggled offensively before fouling out against Iowa, drained all five of his 3-point attempts to lead all scorers with 21 points against Nebraska. Senior sharpshooter Duncan Robinson (9.6 points) has scored at least 16 points four times during the Wolverines' current winning streak, while sophomore Zavier Simpson (7.2) has exceeded his season scoring average in each of his last five outings.

TIP-INS

1. The winner will face either Purdue or Penn State in the championship game on Sunday.

2. With his next two points, Bridges will become only the fifth player in school history to reach 1,000 in two seasons.

3. Robinson is 22-of-40 from 3-point range over the Wolverines' last seven contests. In the previous 13 games versus conference foes, he was 15-for-53.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 74, Michigan 73

