EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - MARCH 05: Head coach Tim Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts on the bench while playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Breslin Center on March 05, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 91-76.…

The No. 2 seeded Michigan State Spartans will face the No. 15 Bradley Braves in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

What to know for Michigan State vs. Bradley:

Tipoff time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV info: CBS

Streaming: NCAA.com or CBS Sports App

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Odds: Michigan State Spartans -18.5

Follow live Michigan State vs. Bradley score and game updates:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.