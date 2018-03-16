SF Austin coach blames loss on players being 'millennials' who 'don't even watch college basketball'

DETROIT - No. 14 Stephen F. Austin was almost a huge story in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday, as the Lumberjacks led No. 3 seed Texas Tech for a majority of the game.

But in the end, Stephen F. Austin ran out of gas and lost the game 70-60. The team won 28 games, but its season is over.

Why didn't the Lumberjacks have better luck closing out the Red Raiders? Coach Kyle Keller had an interesting explanation.

"Millennials today, they don't even watch college basketball," Keller told USA Today. "A lot of our guys didn't even know who those cats were because they don't watch the game. They're on their phone and doing that kind of stuff."

Really, Kyle? It wasn't the fact that Texas Tech out-rebounded Stephen F. Austin by 10, or shot 8 percent better from the floor? Nope, it's because his players were on Instagram the last few months instead of checking to see if the Red Raiders were on ESPN.

Isn't that what film study is for?

"I hate to say it, but as much as you or I or anybody in here watches the games, they don't," Keller told USA Today. "Or the NBA. They might watch the slam-dunk contest in February on TNT or whatever, but that's about the extent of it.”

Did anybody tell coach that you can, in fact, watch college basketball on those aforementioned cursed cellphones?

Despite Keller's sentiment, his group played well all season and was in position to upset one of the top teams in the nation.

"If I don't read it and study it and learn and try to figure these kids out, I have no chance to coach," Keller told USA Today. "The way I was taught as a child was, ‘Hey, you are going to eat what is on your plate. If not, you're going to sit here.’ I had to sit at the kitchen table one Saturday afternoon because I didn't want to eat green beans or salmon patties.

"So we have a lot of green beans on our team meals, and I tell that story to our guys. But you have to adjust. You'd better learn to give and some take with these kids, I think."

In two years at Stephen F. Austin, Keller is 46-21 overall and 26-10 in the Southland Conference. The program is in a good place, but future high school players might want to make sure the TV is on Big 12 basketball during Keller's recruiting visits.

