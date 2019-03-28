Tennessee vs. Purdue in Sweet 16: Live updates, game preview, TV guide

Grant Williams dribbles around Logan Routt of West Virginia during their game at Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 26, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Donald Page/Getty Images)

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers look to stop the long-range attempts of No. 3 Purdue as they face off in the Sweet 16.

The game is Thursday at 7:29 p.m. on TBS

Tennessee was eliminated by No. 11 Loyola-Chicago in last year's NCAA Tournament in the second round. The Volunteers have won against No. 15 Colgate and No. 10 Iowa. The Volunteers are led by forward Grant Williams (18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds) and guards Admiral Schoefield ( 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds) and Jordan Bone (13.6 points, 5.9 assists).

The Boilermakers are coming off of wins against No. 14 Old Dominion and defending national champs No. 6 Villanova. However, Purdue has had a shaky history with the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers have reached the Sweet 16 four times and have lost each time. Purdue was beaten by Texas Tech last year and Kansas two years ago.

Purdue is going to rely on junior guard Carsen Edwards (23.6 points, 3 assists) and Ryan Cline (11.7 points, 3.4 assists) to shoot the long ball. Cline is shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc this season and Edward is shooting 34.6 percent.

Live game score updates:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.