University of Detroit Mercy parts ways with head basketball coach Bacari Alexander

DETROIT - The University of Detroit Mercy has parted ways with head basketball coach Bacari Alexander, athletic director Robert C. Vowels Jr. said.

Assistant coach Jermaine Jackson was named interim head coach.

"Bacari helped inspire a strong work ethic among players and staff during his time and always challenged players to be their best both on and off the court," Vowels said. "We thank him for his efforts and wish him the best."

Alexander was named head coach on April 21, 2016, after spending six years at Michigan under John Beilein. Detroit went 8-23 and 8-24 in two seasons under Alexander.

