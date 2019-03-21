Viewer's guide to Friday's NCAA March Madness games

Here's a look at the second half of the first round of NCAA Tournament play.

7. Cincinnati vs. 10. Iowa, 12:15 p.m. CBS

The Cincinnati Bearcats come into the tournament with a 28-6 record and an AAC championship, losing only three games since Jan. 10. The Hawkeyes (22-11) have lost five of its last six after being defeated by the Wolverines in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

8. Ole Miss vs. 9. Oklahoma, 12:40 p.m. TruTV

Ole Miss finished seventh in the SEC conference with a 20-12 record and is coming off a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second round of the SEC tournament. The Oklahoma Sooners finished managed to clinch the ninth seed after finishing 19-13 and losing to West Virginia in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.

3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Northern Kentucky, 1:30 p.m. TNT

Both the Texas Tech Red Raider and the Northern Kentucky Norse finished at the top of their respective conferences. The Norse finished the season 26-8 and won the Horizon League championship. The Red Raiders of Texas Tech finished with a top record of 26-6, but fell to West Virginia in the quarterfinal of the Big 12 tournament.

4. Kansas State vs. 13. UC Irvine 2 p.m. TBS

The No. 4 seed Kansas State Wildcats come into the tournament with a 25-8 record, which puts them second in the Big 12 Conference. The Wildcats have won 10 of their last 13 but suffered a loss to Iowa State in the semifinal of the Big 12 tournament. The UC Irvine Anteaters finished the season with the Big West regular season and tournament titles, having come into the tournament winning 16 straight.

2. Tennessee vs. 15. Colgate, 2:45 p.m. CBS

The Tennessee Volunteers placed second in the SEC with a 29-5 record and a second place finish in the SEC tournament, losing to No. 5 seed Auburn. The Colgate Raiders took home the Patriot League regular season and tournament titles with a 24-10 record. Colgate comes into this matchup having won 11 straight games.

1. Virginia vs. 16. Gardner-Webb, 3:10 p.m. TruTV

The top ranked Virginia Cavaliers finished at the top of the ACC with a 29-3 record, winning 13 of their last 15 games. The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs finished third in the Big South Conference with a 23-11 record and are winners of 11 of their last 13 games, plus the Big South tournament championship.

6. Buffalo vs. 11. Arizona State, 4 p.m. TNT

The Buffalo Bulls finished at the top of the MAC, both in regular season and in the conference tournament with a 31-3 record. The Bulls enter the tournament as the winners of 12 straight. The 23-10 Arizona State Sun Devils look to ruin Buffalo's run after punching their ticket to the tournament by defeating St. John's 74-65 on Wednesday.

5. Wisconsin vs. 12. Oregon ,4:30 p.m. TBS

The Wisconsin Badgers come into the tournament with a 23-10 record, finishing fourth in the Big Ten conference. The 23-12 Oregon ducks have won eight straight games and enter the tournament after clinching the Pac-12 tournament title.

8. Utah State vs. 9. Washington, 6:50 p.m. TNT

Mountain West tournament champions Utah State finished the season with a 28-6 record and have only lost one game since Jan. 12. The Washington Huskies finished at the top of the Pac-12 with a 26-8 record, but fell to eventual champion Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament final.

1. Duke vs. 16. North Dakota State, 7:10 p.m. CBS

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a 29-5 record and an ACC tournament title. The top-seeded Blue Devils have won 10 of their last 13 coming into this first round matchup with the 19-15 North Dakota State Bison, the Summit League champions who secured the No. 16 seed after defeating North Carolina Central 78-74 on Wednesday.

3. Houston vs. 14. Georgia State, 7:20 p.m. TBS

The 31-3 Houston Cougars finished at the top of the AAC in the regular season and are looking to pick up momentum after losing to Cincinnati in the AAC tournament final. Georgia State comes into the tournament with a 24-9 record, winning the Sun Belt regular season and tournament titles.

5. Mississippi State vs. 12. Liberty, 7:27 p.m. TruTV

The Bulldogs of Mississippi State finished sixth in the SEC with a 23-10 record and have won seven of their last 10 games. The Liberty Flames finished with a 28-6 record, earning them first place in the Atlantic Sun conference and the Atlantic Sun tournament title.

1. North Carolina vs. 16. Iona, 9:20 p.m. TNT

The North Carolina Tarheels finished with a 27-6 record and have won 12 of their last 14 games, but suffered a loss to fellow No. 1 seed Duke in the ACC tournament semifinal. The Iona Gaels finished 17-15, winning both the MAAC regular season and tournament and have won 10 straight.

8. VCU vs. 9. UCF 9:40 p.m. CBS

VCU comes into the tournament with a 25-7 record, finishing first in the Atlantic 10 regular season but lost to Rhode Island in the quarterfinal of the Atlantic 10 tournament. The Rams have won 12 of their last 13 games. UCF finished third in the AAC with a 23-8 record and is coming off a loss to Memphis in the quarterfinal of the AAC tournament.

6. Iowa State vs. 11. Ohio State, 9:50 p.m. TBS

Iowa State finished fifth in the Big 12 with a 23-11 record and received the automatic bid to the tournament after winning the Big 12 tournament title. The Ohio State Buckeyes enter the tournament after finishing eighth in the Big Ten Conference with a 19-14 record.

4. Virginia Tech vs. 13. Saint Louis, 9:57 TruTV

Virginia Tech finished fifth in the ACC with a 24-8 record. The Hokies lost in the quarterfinal of the ACC tournament to Florida State. The Saint Louis Billikens finished sixth in the Atlantic 10 conference with a 23-12 record. The Billikens earned the automatic bid after winning the Atlantic 10 tournament.

All times are Eastern. Games are possible to start later if previous games run long.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.