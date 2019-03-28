Virginia vs. Oregon in Sweet 16: Live updates, game preview, TV guide

Ty Jerome #11 and Kyle Guy #5 celebrate an overtime win against North Carolina State at PNC Arena on Jan. 29, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

No. 1 Virginia is looking to silence the doubters as it takes on No. 12 Oregon in the Sweet 16.

Virginia has a shaky history with the NCAA Tournament recently. Last year the Cavaliers made history as the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed as they were upset 74-54 by UMBC.

The game is Thursday at 9:59 p.m. on TBS

In this year's tournament, the Cavaliers trailed No. 16 Gardner-Webb by 14 at halftime, looking like history was going to happen again. But Virginia rallied for a first-round win and defeated No. 9 Oklahoma 63-51 in the second round to advance to this point.

The Oregon Ducks are the only double-digit seed left in the tournament and they have won 10 straight coming into this matchup. Coming off of wins against Wisconsin and UC Irvine, the Ducks allowed just 54 points in both of their tournament victories and are looking for the upset.

Payton Prtichard leads the Ducks with 13 points per game, while the Cavaliers are led by De'Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy, who are averaging 15.2 and 15.1 points per game.

