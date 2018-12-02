College Football Bowl Games 2018: Here's when, where Michigan schools will play

DETROIT - Four Michigan schools are heading to college football bowl games this year.

Michigan, Michigan State, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan are all playing in postseason bowl games.

Michigan will be playing in the highest profile bowl game of the four. Eastern Michigan will participate in their second bowl game since 1987. Western Michigan will play in their ninth bowl game.

Michigan will play in their 47th bowl game. Michigan State will appear in their 27th bowl game.

There are 39 total bowl games being played this year in college football with games starting Dec. 15.

Michigan Bowl game info:

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Florida in Peach Bowl on Dec. 29, 2018.

Michigan State Bowl game info:

Michigan State vs. Oregon in Redbox Bowl on Dec. 31, 2018.

Eastern Michigan Bowl game info:

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern in Raycom Camellia Bowl on Dec. 15, 2018.

Western Michigan Bowl game info:

Western Michigan vs. BYU in Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21, 2018.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.