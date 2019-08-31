Air Force football vs. Colgate: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - The Air Force Falcons are battling the Colgate Raiders at Falcon Stadium in Colorado.
TV: ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Falcons are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Red Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Falcons last 5 non-conference games.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Red Raiders last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Red Raiders last 6 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Red Raiders last 6 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Red Raiders last 6 road games.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Red Raiders last 6 non-conference games.
