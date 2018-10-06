Alabama football vs. Arkansas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the offense against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. CoxGetty Images)

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. - Top-ranked Alabama looks to continue its dominating season on Saturday when it visits SEC opponent Arkansas, which has dropped four consecutive games. The Crimson Tide have outscored their foes 271-65 over the first five games while thriving behind sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Alabama -35

Alabama's offense has been rolling by topping 500 yards in each game and Tagovailoa has been superb with 14 touchdown passes without tossing an interception. "We have a lot of confidence in Tua," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said during a press conference. "He has played extremely well in every game. He's right on target most of the time, not only in where he delivers the ball but who he delivers it to and why he should do it that way." The Razorbacks are struggling under first-year coach Chad Morris and have allowed 34 or more points on three occasions, including 44 in a 27-point loss to North Texas. "Everybody wants to have success, and we get it and we understand that," Morris said at a press conference in regards to fan unrest over a 1-4 start. "They also see that there is growth and there is progress being made."

ABOUT ALABAMA (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

Tagovailoa has completed a remarkable 75 percent of his passes for 1,161 yards to help the Crimson Tide score 45 or more points in five straight games for the first time in program history. Sophomore receiver Jerry Jeudy is off to a strong start with 19 receptions for 423 yards and six touchdowns, while freshman Jaylen Waddle (11 receptions, 264 yards) got into the act by accounting for three touchdowns (two receiving, one punt return) in last Saturday's 56-14 rout of Louisiana. Alabama's defense has racked up nine interceptions and 18 sacks with senior defensive end Isaiah Buggs (5.5) and senior linebacker Christian Miller (4.5) combining for 10 of the latter.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (1-4, 0-2)

Junior quarterback Ty Storey is making his third consecutive start and has season numbers of 631 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Junior running back Devwah Whaley (team-best 231 rushing yards) missed last Saturday's game against Texas A&M with a concussion, and his status for the Crimson Tide will be determined later this week. Senior linebacker Dre Greenlaw had two interceptions in the 24-17 loss to the Aggies, while junior linebacker De'Jon Harris has a team-best 53 tackles to lead a unit allowing an average of 31.2 points.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama has won the past 11 meetings and leads the series 18-8.

2. Razorbacks senior TE Jeremy Patton (ankle) will miss the contest.

3. The Crimson Tide have scored five non-offensive touchdowns -- three on interceptions, one kickoff return and Waddle's punt return.

PREDICTION: Alabama 52, Arkansas 13

